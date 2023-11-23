No major cheating incidents reported yet in 2023 matric exams, says Motshekga

There have been no major incidents of cheating reported yet during the 2023 matric exams that are currently under way, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said. The exams started on October 30 and will end on December 6.

“So far a few incidents of candidates having crib notes or cellphones in their possession during the examination have been reported, but no major incidents of cheating have been reported,” Motshekga said. Responding to questions from IFP MP Siphosethu Ngcobo, Motshekga said all incidents of irregularities will be dealt with by provincial examinations irregularities committees and then presented to the national examinations irregularities committee for ratification in January 2024 prior to the release of results. “This will ensure that cases are speedily dealt with and candidates’ results are not withheld unnecessarily,” she said.

Asked about plans to prepare for the 2023 exams, Motshekga said the preparations started almost 18 months ago to ensure that all processes were in place to administer the first exam question papers on October 30. Some of the plans that were put in place over this period included the setting, internal moderation, editing, translation and final approval of the 162 question papers. There were 717 377 full-time candidates and 181 143 part-time candidates who were registered on the exam system to write exams in 6 889 examination centres.

There were 190 centres where marking will take place. Preparation has been done for the capture of 9.7 million marks of the candidates and readiness of the exams computer system for the processing and resulting of the marks. Motshekga said the results will be released on January 19, 2024.