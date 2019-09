No Metrorail train service between Bellville, Strand from Friday to Sunday







File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – There will no Metrorail train service on the Northern line between Bellville and Strand/Muldersvlei on Friday due to planned maintenance. To make matters worse for long-suffering commuters, the service has been cancelled from the first train on Friday until the last train on Sunday – in both directions – Metrorail announced on Thursday morning.

Commuters have been advised to find their own alternative transport.





The same situation applies in both directions from Friday to Sunday between the Kuils River and Eerste River train stations as well as the Lavistown train service between Bellville and Cape Town.





Due to planned maintenance on the Central line on Sunday, Metrorail said, commuters are advised to make use of Kapteinsklip trains between Cape Town and Philippi, and their own alternative transport between Chris Hani and Philippi.





Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott said at lunchtime: "As part of Prasa's modernisation programme a rail technology upgrade will be done this weekend on the Eerste River/Strand/Muldersvlei line.





"During the commissioning work both the inbound and outbound service will be cancelled from the first train on Friday the 27th of September until the very last train on Sunday the 29th of September.





"We regret we are unable to offer bus alternatives and we thank people for their patience while we work to improve the service."