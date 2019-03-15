File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – There have been no new cases of foot-and-mouth disease since the location of a case was reported five weeks ago. In a joint statement, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) and the livestock industry said since the last positive location was reported on February 4, there had been no new clinical cases of foot-and-mouth disease or serologically positive test results in the epidemiological groups surveyed.

About 13 500 cattle distributed across 27 dip tanks have been vaccinated and identified as vaccinated in the former foot-and-mouth disease-free area since January 14.

On January 7, the department confirmed an outbreak in the high surveillance area of a disease-free zone in Limpopo, next to the protection zone.

Subsequently, South Africa lost its World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE)-recognised foot-and-mouth disease-free zone status.

“Valuable information was solicited from more than 400 local livestock owners across 16 rural villages interviewed in February, and the department is assessing the information to strategise a way forward to regain the foot-and-mouth disease-free zone status for the country.

“The next steps have to be considered, carefully taking into account timelines and available resources,” the statement reads.

The department said it appreciated the technical advice from world-renowned experts and the practical guidance from the private sector that informed their plan of action.

“The continuation of trade in safe commodities has been prioritised. The department successfully negotiated the revision of veterinary health certificates for beef to Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lesotho, Mozambique, Qatar, Swaziland and the United Arab Emirates.

“Trade in pork from foot-and-mouth disease-free pig compartments has been re-opened to Lesotho, Mozambique, partially to Namibia, the Seychelles and Swaziland.

"Negotiations with Namibia (for beef) and Botswana (for pork) are still under way. The markets for dairy products have largely been restored.”

Some markets for the export of hides, skins and wool are still adversely affected but negotiations are under way, particularly for products that have been processed to ensure the destruction of the foot and mouth virus.

Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana met the Chinese ambassador to discuss the continuation of trade and acceptance of South Africa’s safe commodities. Stricter proceedings to get assurance for future trading have been affirmed.

The department considers commodities safe that have been processed to inactivate the virus according to the international requirements of the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code.

However, each importing country still retains the right to determine its appropriate level of protection.

