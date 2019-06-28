File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City has temporarily closed the Zandvlei water area to the public as a precautionary measure following poor water quality test results. It was initially believed that a sewage spill from a nearby pump station could have caused elevated Ecoli levels, although it has been confirmed this was not the case after officials visited the site.

The City has since made the call that no recreational activities would be allowed in the water area.

“The closure only applies to recreational activities in the Zandvlei water area, including fishing. Access to the land section of the reserve and other visitor facilities in the area remains open to the public,” said city spokesperson Jyothi Naidoo.

“The city will continue to monitor the water quality. In the meantime, signage has been erected advising visitors to the water body to exercise caution. Members of the public will be informed once the affected area is safe again for recreational use.

“The city apologises for any inconvenience caused as a result of the closure of the water area,” she said.

Another City spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo, said officials from the Water and Sanitation, and Environmental Resource Management departments did a walk-about in the Zandvlei and Marina Da Gama area.

“They have confirmed that there was no evidence of a recent sewage spill at the site of the original report, which originated in Marina Da Gama. Therefore, the elevated Ecoli levels were not as a result of a sewer spill.”

Additionally, there was no record of a sewage spill from any of the pump stations in the area, or on the reticulation system, he said.

Elsewhere, the Department of Water and Sanitation awaits test results from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research on drinking water samples taken from Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Angry residents in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas embarked on a series of violent protests last year against the poor quality of their water supply. Tankers have since been used to distribute drinking water to residents.

