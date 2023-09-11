No South Africans in deadly Moroccan quake, says Dirco

As rescue efforts continue in Morocco following the deadly earthquake near Marrakesh, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said no South Africans have been affected at this stage. This is after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco on Friday night, with the epicentre reportedly being near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province.

While more than 2 000 people died, Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said that South Africa was monitoring developments while keeping in touch with authorities. “We continue to maintain contact. At this stage we have not been alerted to any South Africans that have been affected.

According to Reuters, many people spent nights in the open with relief workers facing the challenge of reaching the most badly affected villages in the High Atlas, a rugged mountain range where settlements are often remote and where many houses crumbled. More tremors with a magnitude of 4.5 were felt on Sunday morning in Marrakesh and surrounding areas. South African humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers on Sunday said its search and rescue and medical teams were on standby to respond on condition that the head of state made an announcement requesting international assistance.