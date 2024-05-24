No sweet escape: Muizenberg’s ‘Biddy’ bridge nabs suspects

Muizenberg’s infamous “truck-eating“ railway bridge in Atlantic Road has claimed another victim, but this time it was a truck hijacked in Ocean View that was stopped in its tracks. The goods vehicle collided with the Muizenberg railway bridge on Thursday, said Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith.

“Travelling at an increased speed and ignoring the flashing warning signs their vehicle was over the height limit, the trailer compartment hit the bridge with considerable force. Lifting the front of the truck and slamming the driver’s compartment into the underside of the bridge, both occupants were catapulted into the windshield,” Smith said. Dazed, they sat injured on the pavement as a crowd gathered. “Older markings on the truck windshield were noticed though, indicating the truck had recently been hijacked and recovered, and booked into the SAPS holding yard.

"At this point, both occupants took off running in different directions, with one of the suspects heading back towards the main road where a getaway vehicle was waiting," Smith said. The other suspect fled in the direction of Strandfontein but was quickly apprehended by one of the local security companies. It then emerged that the truck had been hijacked in Ocean View, Smith said.