Voters queue at the Sentinel Primary School at Hangberg in Hout Bay. Photo: Dominic Adriaanse

Cape Town – No incidents were reported at Hangberg in Hout Bay, an area designated as a “hot spot” by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), due to service delivery protests. This was stated on Wednesday afternoon by IEC presiding officer Andiswa Nqenqa at the voting station at Sentinel Primary School, where there had been a strong turnout despite persistent rain.

Nqenqa said that the special elections held prior to the general national elections on Wednesday had proceeded without incident.

“The community has come out in their numbers to vote, but up until now there has been no incidents or even a hint of any unrest in the area.

"Our only incident was regarding one of our staff, who had a seizure this morning (Wednesday) and had to be rushed to the hospital,” she said.

Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula had identified 41 voting station as potential areas of concern in the province during a police readiness parade earlier this week.

Jula said these areas were designated as such due to being either near gang areas or where recent service delivery protests had flared up over the past months.

Last year the Hangberg community were embroiled in running battles with police following the disappearance of Durick van Blerk, after a late-night fishing expedition in August.

To many, the underlying reasons for the protests were related to the indigenous fishing community’s ongoing struggle for survival that often leads to poaching and service delivery problems.

Many residents said they were voting for a change, a better life for their children and the upliftment of their fishing community.

Cape Times