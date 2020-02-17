Nuys’s family was supported by all the town’s 120 residents as they visited the local crèche where an 11-year-old discovered her body during a community-led search last week.
The 22-year-old Nuys's mother, Katrina Jansen, cried throughout the meeting.
“No words can describe the pain this man brought into our lives. We want to see him so that he can answer all the questions that are haunting us.
"We want to see if he is happy about what he has done. Clodine was a gentle and loving person, we will dearly miss her,” Jansen said.