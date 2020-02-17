'No words can describe pain Clodine's murder brought into our lives'









Clodine Nuys Picture: Facebook Cape Town – The site where slain Great Brak River librarian Clodine Nuys’s body was found was adorned with flowers and a white cross as residents remembered her during a prayer meeting yesterday. Nuys’s family was supported by all the town’s 120 residents as they visited the local crèche where an 11-year-old discovered her body during a community-led search last week. The 22-year-old Nuys's mother, Katrina Jansen, cried throughout the meeting. “No words can describe the pain this man brought into our lives. We want to see him so that he can answer all the questions that are haunting us. "We want to see if he is happy about what he has done. Clodine was a gentle and loving person, we will dearly miss her,” Jansen said.

The town’s only librarian, Nuys was last seen alive last Tuesday morning when she left a friend’s house to go to work. Her body was found later that same evening.

On Thursday a 24-year-old suspect from Jonkersberg was arrested and is expected in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court today, on a charge of murder.

Community leader Annie Ayford said it was still unclear whether Nuys had made it to work.

“We will continue to support the family. We are making arrangements so that we can make it to court, because we want to send a strong message that we are united as a community,” said Ayford.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the library keys and Nuys’s phone were still missing.

Cape Times