Award-winning author John W Fredericks passed away at his Strandfontein home on Sunday.

author John W Fredericks, 73, said his funeral would be a celebration of his life because he inspired and motivated many through his work.

Fredericks passed away at his Strandfontein home on Sunday, after suffering with pancreatic cancer since February.

In a final Facebook post he wrote on February 12, he shared the news of his illness and what he was going through.

He ended the post with the words: “I grow in the shadows, I glow in the dark. I am the storyteller, the Weaver of Dreams.”

His daughter, Janine de Villiers, said yesterday that her father inspired and motivated many.

“We know so many still love him and want to share in the celebration of his life. We are so blessed to have had my dad for as long.

‘‘We are doing okay. It is a devastating loss for our family but my dad was a very strong man and he raised very strong kids, so from the time he was diagnosed till the time he passed we had five months with him,” she said.

In 2017, Noem my Skollie won 5 Golden Horn Awards in the category for Feature Films, and the Rapid Lion award for Best Screenplay and Best Feature Film: South Africa, at the South African International Film Festival.

“My dad always saw the silver lining in everything; he never showed us his pain. He lived an amazing life and we all draw strength from my father,” De Villiers said.

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais remembered Fredericks, saying: “The lived experiences shared in the blockbuster movie required the courage and brave conviction not many are emotionally able to introspectively engage on.

‘‘For this we will eternally be grateful to Uncle John.”

Fredericks’ funeral will take place at the Amazing Grace Ministries church in Parow on Saturday morning. Details will be shared on the Facebook Page, Noem My Skollie/Call Me Thief.