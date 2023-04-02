Noise complaints spike as residents turn to generators

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Health Department has received nearly 200 generator noise complaints in the last year. “The sharp rise in complaints tracks with the sustained load-shedding we’ve experienced, resulting in more residents and businesses turning to alternatives to mitigate the impact of power cuts,” mayco member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross said on Sunday.

Between February 2022 and February 2023, City Health received 197 generator noise complaints, compared to 60 during the previous 12 months. “Generators make life easier, but it does necessitate a mutual understanding and consideration when it comes to the use of these machines in or near residential areas. Apart from ensuring that they are installed and operating correctly, generators can be quite loud when in operation, and also be the source of emissions or odours. These are all things that need to be carefully considered and managed.” Van der Ross said City Noise Control staff are mandated to investigate complaints and implement the necessary corrective measures.

In terms of generator authorisation processes, the Department of Energy regulates the process of embedded low voltage generator installations in the city. “There are a number of other regulations that could also be applied, including the City’s Air Quality Management By-law, the Community Fire Safety By-law as relates to fuel storage requirements, and the Western Cape Noise Control Regulations,” Van der Ross said. When a complainant lodges a complaint, information such as their contact details, locality of the noise source and any other relevant information pertaining to the complaint, must be included. Officials will investigate the complaint and advise on the necessary actions to ensure compliance. This could include alterations to the exhaust system serving the appliance, among other requirements.

“For this reason, it is beholden on installing engineers to exercise the necessary due care in the design and installation of the exhaust systems so as to ensure no nuisance conditions arise during the operation of the generator,” the City said. In the event of continued non-compliance, further legal action will be taken. Noise complaints can be logged with the Noise Unit via e-mail at [email protected] or telephonically to the City’s Corporate Call Centre on 0860 103 089 or via the City’s e-services portal https://eservices1.capetown.gov.za/coct/wapl/zsreq_app/index.html