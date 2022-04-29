CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has welcomed confirmation from the City of Cape Town that “noise nuisance” complaints do not apply to places of worship. This comes as the City this week said it has updated its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on noise-related complaints.

MJC secretary general Sheikh Zaid Dantie said the move was in the works since 2019. “The City has outlined how the SOP seeks to uphold religious freedoms and provide fair procedures for handling noise-related complaints under provincial regulations, with an emphasis on resolving community disputes amicably and with respect for the constitutional rights of all. “The MJC notes that the SOP is to be published on the City’s website, and have gladly accepted the open invitation to religious leaders to assist in monitoring it's implementation.

“This is welcome progress and the culmination of a process of engagement with the City which began in 2019,“ Dantie said. Safety and security mayco member JP Smith places of worship had to be handled with sensitivity and dignity. “The Provincial Noise Control Regulations – read with National Standards set overall limits for all forms of sound in communities, related to technical measurements. The Constitution enables all citizens to enjoy freedoms, including religious freedom, in ways that do not unreasonably inhibit the freedoms and rights of others.

“The City’s updated SOP on noise complaints stipulates that designated officials must ensure sensitivity and care in consulting a place of worship on any regulatory noise abatement measures as may be necessary, so as not to inhibit religious freedom,“ he said. GOOD Party councillor Suzette Little on Thursday accused the City of in the past failing to exempt the Muslim call to prayer and church bells from the City's definition of noise nuisance. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the by-law provisions on noise disturbances will not apply to correctly zoned places of worship.

