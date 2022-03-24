Non-biological ’father’ fails in quest for guardianship

CAPE TOWN - Desperate to be a father, a divorced chartered accountant failed in his application at the Johannesburg High Court for rights of contact and care of his former lover’s 4-year-old son. The 52-year-old man, who cannot have children despite numerous IVF treatments done with his ex-wife prior to their divorce, met his former lover on the Tinder app while she was pregnant.

A romantic relationship ensued between the man and woman – a mother of two minor boys. However, the mother, a nursery school teacher, who had moved into the man’s Northcliff home with her children, said she had noticed an obsession with her baby boy and decided for the best interests of her children to move out of his home noticing the relationship intensifying which alienated her and her 11-year-old son. Aggrieved by her decision, the man approached the courts for rights of contact as well as joint guardianship while the mother has contested this action saying the man – who is not the biological father of her baby boy – lacks locus standi.

According to court documents, the woman did not initially want a romantic relationship with the man and explained that being pregnant and the mother of a 6-year-old at the time, was not a good time to enter into a new relationship but had joined Tinder for “companionship only”. After the birth of her son, and having grown a relationship, the couple started cohabiting in December 2018 – when her baby was one year old. The man described the bonding process between him and the child, referenced as “B” in court documents, to the court.

“As B grew older we became inseparable. A close and loving bond had formed between us. When B started talking one of his first words were ‘Dada’. Court documents detailed that the mother stated that she soon began to feel uncomfortable with the intensity of the relationship which the applicant was engendering between himself and B. “The respondent describes it as ‘obsessive’. I observe that, on the applicant’s own version, the relationship consumes him.”

The extreme closeness between the applicant and B did not take account of the feelings of “D” – the woman’s elder son. The result was that D was left feeling that he could not compete for the applicant’s affections. He felt unwanted and diminished, and this took a toll on him psychologically. After attempting to terminate her relationship with the man during 2019, he had not made an effort to repair the relationship. Instead he furnished her with a parenting plan in which he required that he be afforded parental rights and responsibilities in respect of both D and B. Distraught after the break-up with his girlfriend, and imminent separation from B, the man said: “I cannot imagine life without B in it and I am certain that he feels the same.”