Les Milner paid more than R6 500 to Instatickets for two tickets to the annual Newlands New Year’s cricket test, only for the agency to change his seats and tell him he should have read the terms and conditions.
Milner, who paid for seats in the President’s Pavilion, but received tickets for the Railway Stand, has cautioned the public against doing business with the service provider.
He said he selected seats at the President’s Pavilion because it was a much better location, facing down the wicket and benefited from shade, whereas the Railway Stand tended to get hot.
“My godson, who is an avid cricket fan, is visiting from the UK for new year and so as a special treat I purchased two tickets via Instaticket in the President’s Pavilion for Day two of the test match.