Noordhoek resident angered by R6 500 Newlands cricket tickets seating change









File picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A special treat for his godson turned into a battle for a Noordhoek resident. Les Milner paid more than R6 500 to Instatickets for two tickets to the annual Newlands New Year’s cricket test, only for the agency to change his seats and tell him he should have read the terms and conditions. Milner, who paid for seats in the President’s Pavilion, but received tickets for the Railway Stand, has cautioned the public against doing business with the service provider. He said he selected seats at the President’s Pavilion because it was a much better location, facing down the wicket and benefited from shade, whereas the Railway Stand tended to get hot. “My godson, who is an avid cricket fan, is visiting from the UK for new year and so as a special treat I purchased two tickets via Instaticket in the President’s Pavilion for Day two of the test match.

“When I received the tickets by email they were for the Railway Stand, which is a different section of the stadium, and the seats are not in such a good position,” he said.

Milner contacted the service provider to try to get the tickets he paid for, but was told Instaticket reserved the right to change the tickets.

Instaticket’s distribution manager Sam Best said in correspondence seen by the Cape Times: “Railway and President’s Pavilion is the same category of seats, which we reserved the right to exchange if we needed to.

"If you read the Ts&Cs (terms and conditions) which you accepted prior to purchase, you will see it is stated there.

“If you would like to pass on your attorney’s contact details we will happily send them all the relevant information.”

When indicating he would approach an attorney for help, with Newlands management, Best replied: “No problem, thanks Les.”

Milner tried to get the Western Province Cricket Association involved, but it could not assist.

Ticket administrator Yola Herringer said in an email: “Please note I am not able to verify these tickets for you as you have not bought them from our official ticket supplier being www.ticketpros.co.za. CSA and WPCA cannot be held responsible for tickets bought through other ticketing suppliers.”

Milner said he and his godson would still go and make the most of the day.

Instaticket and Cricket South Africa did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

