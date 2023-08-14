Northern Cape residents opposing mining of copper arrested

A women’s rights activist organisation in the Northern Cape has called for the release of 27 activists who were arrested during protest action in Concordia, Namaqualand, on Women’s Day. The activists, affiliated to WoMin African Alliance, were arrested on charges of public violence while protesting against a company they accuse of extracting copper from their land without their consent.

Lead co-ordinator of the WoMin African Alliance, Alexandria Hotz, said the community had been subjected to unfair action by the police. “Women led their community in a peaceful blockade of the entrance to Copper 360, a mining company which is illegally extracting copper from their land without their consent. “For this, they faced men behind police shields, armed with stun grenades, rubber bullets and pepper spray.

“As punishment for undertaking a peaceful protest and bringing public attention to this unlawful mining on communal land, 27 community leaders were arrested, many of them women as well as elders of the Concordia community. “They face charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and public violence incitement,” said Hotz. The contention comes over land that was expropriated and returned to the community earlier this year under the Concordia Communal Property Association.

“While their land was held ‘in trust’ by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, the Namakwa District Municipality, and a local councillor, gave permission to 360 Coal to mine on their land without the consent of the Concordia community. “And this is why the community is protesting and legitimately so. “Imagine you, the reader, waking up one morning to find a mining company digging just 100 metres from your home.

“For raising their voice and saying ‘no’, communities confront repression and false charges as Shereen Fortuin, a community member shared, ‘we are not criminals! It feels as if we have no right to defend our land’,” said Hotz. Enquiries to the municipality, Copper 360, and the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development were not answered by deadline on Sunday. Police spokesperson, Mashay Gamieldien, confirmed the arrests.

“The police in Nababeep are investigating a case of public violence following an altercation between approximately 130 community members, miners and the security officials of Jubilee Mine in Concordia on August 9. “During this violence, stones were flung and tear gas sprayed. “Twenty-eight persons were arrested.

“Nababeep SAPS and Springbok Public Order Police were deployed to diffuse the situation. “During the altercation the community members pelted and damaged a truck, injuring the driver and also two police officials in the process. “The police are maintaining high visibility in the area.