Cape Town – Not a single municipality in the Western Cape is currently behind on payments to Eskom or the relevant water boards in their region.
Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell instituted an impromptu check of the 30 municipalities in the province following increased concern about municipal debt to Eskom and water boards.
Municipalities owe Eskom more than R36 billion, with Soweto representing more than half of the total municipal debt, and the power utility has threatened to cut off municipalities' electricity supply until it recoups some of the money.
Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) is meeting on the matter today.
“I was heartened to find that not one of our municipalities in the Western Cape are currently in danger of having their water or electricity cut off due to non-payment.