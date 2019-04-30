Cape Town – The corner where Ndwamba Market stands used to be a block of six spaza shops. The City of Cape Town owned the land and buildings pre 1994, but they gave the original shop owners an opportunity to buy the spaces in 2010 at “a reasonable price”. Khosi Liwani bought three of the spaces, and now rents the other three from the original shop owners.

In continuing to compete with the larger businesses, Liwani always wanted to grow her business - which she took over when her father died, dropping out of college to continue his legacy - but encountered challenges.

“When you go to the banks, you don’t get the opportunity or funds to grow your business,” she said. “Just another environment where you won’t get help so quick.”

But in 2017, help came when she was approached by Western Cape government’s department of economic development and tourism and Pick n Pay’s innovative spaza modernisation programme.

Her shop plus two others were chosen for a revamp with up-to-date retail equipment. Her space was expanded from 150m² to 350m², and this was followed by a free three-phase electrical connection provided by the City of Cape Town.

The interior walls were torn down and the roof was replaced. Liwani is now proud to own the only branded spaza shop in Nyanga.

“This establishment shows what can be achieved when society works together to empower people,” said the city’s mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management, James Vos.

The initiative follows the success of a similar model in Gauteng where there have been 14 store modernisations. Two other spaza shops in Cape Town are part of the Pick n Pay Spaza Programme including Nozinga’s market in Gugulethu and Something Nice in Blue Downs.

“This programme is proof that there is space for large and small retailers in the modern economy, and shows that we can work together to unlock exciting new opportunities,’ said Pick n Pay’s chief executive officer, Richard van Rensburg.

Liwani’s advice to other entrepreneurs is to be patient while maintaining their passion.

Spaza shops in Khayelitsha and Nyanga have benefited from a modernisation programme. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

“For me, I knew I wanted to grow and now, I am branded with Pick n Pay. There are so many business opportunities in the area, you just need to know what you want and know what you’re doing and you will be able to conquer all.”

She is also proof that big commercial property developments can operate side by side with the township’s established smaller shops.

Spaza shops are fighting a tough battle for survival as townships become hubs for major commercial property development. But not all shop owners fear the opposition.

The spazas, run from homes or space rented from township property owners, must compete with shopping malls in townships and rural areas that have grown since 1994 to cover almost 300 000m².

But traditional spazas still contribute greatly to the property industry - particularly the booming rental market, says Fernando Antonio, who launched the country’s first township property portal zakasi.co.za

Property owners earn monthly rents, says Antonio. “Large commercial property ventures and small informal businesses are proof there is room for small and big players to cash in on the township market.”

Those operating spazas supplement the owners’ family income. They succeed because they are usually in residential areas, and so are easily accessible. And convenient location of commercial property ventures remains vital to retail success, says Chad Shapiro, head of CTS Properties.

Khosi Liwani’s father supported their family with his 150m² spaza shop in Nyanga. Liwani has lived in Nyanga all her life within walking distance of the spaza shop that today is the successful Ndwamba Market.

When her father died in 1995, Liwani, then 22, gave up studying at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and took over the business.

“I grew up in the retail business; I knew what to do,” she says.

Now 47, she still runs her market on the original site on the corner of Emms Drive and Sithathu Avenue.

Today her shop is better able to compete with the mushrooming malls springing up around, thanks to a Western Cape government and Pick n Pay initiative to assist spazas modernise.

Ndwamba Market is just a block from the Nyanga Interchange and taxi rank and is near schools and a church. Customers range from shack owners to business people.

“It’s been here since I was born; that indicates we’re in the right spot; you cannot go wrong here.”

About 1km away two shopping malls have popped up - Gugulethu Square, with a Superspar and a Clicks Pharmacy, also the new R500 million Junxion Mall in Philippi, which is near a Shoprite.

But the competition is not a problem for Liwani. “The service offered by a self-run business differs greatly from that offered by shop managers,” she says.

A taxi may be needed to get to the malls while Ndwamba Market is on residents’ doorsteps.

Additional reporting by Vivian Warby