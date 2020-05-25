Not all Western Cape residents believe province is ready for level 3

Cape Town – While Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the news that the Western Cape will be moving to lockdown level 3 from June 1, many residents have expressed the view on social media that the province is not ready yet. Winde did acknowledge that "things are going to get worse before they get better", adding: "We are facing a very serious situation in the Western Cape and the rest of South Africa. "The lockdown did not stop the virus, it only bought us time. It will continue to spread, and more and more people will be infected over the coming weeks." The Western Cape subdistricts with the most coronavirus cases are Tygerberg (2 196), Khayelitsha (1 853), Klipfontein (1 709), Southern (1 538), Western (1 479) and Mitchells Plain (1 365). I have a close family member who was admitted into ICU with Covid this past weekend, who with their medical aid still struggled to find an ICU bed in the Western Cape. Nine hospitals had to be called to find a bed just this weekend. Nine. That province is not ready for level 3. — sbu situma (@foreverSbu) May 25, 2020

Sunday's statistics released by the Western Cape government showed the suburbs of Gugulethu (35), Khayelitsha (319), Nyanga (222), Leiden (219), Langa (186), Philippi (186) and Mfuleni (184) have the most Covid-19 cases in the Cape Town metro.

"In Witzenberg, where our targeted hot-spot plan was first piloted, over 80% of the total number of Covid-19 positive patients have now recovered.

"In Khayelitsha, 60% of the total case load to date has recovered and in the Tygerberg region 56% of the total number of cases have already recovered," Winde said.

Yesterday, the Western Cape recorded an additional 24 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 300.

The Western Cape – the epicentre of the virus in the country – had 6 719 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 13 969 confirmed cases and 6 950 recoveries.

Some of the reactions on Twitter to President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing the move from level 4 to 3 from June 1:

As horrible as lockdown has been to most of us. I don't think it's a good idea to move the entire country to level 3. Western Cape, Gauteng and KZN shouldn't be on level 3 infact western Cape should move back to level 5 — Motebang! (@mrlechesa) May 24, 2020

The Western Cape is not ready to go to level 3. Honestly though, we have the highest number of confirmed cases in SA, people are living like there is no lockdown. I'm so scared. Even if we go to level 3, me myself and I will NOT be seen outside.



Ek bly binne. — Lisa-Lee Solomons❤ (@LisaLeeSolomon1) May 24, 2020

My anxiety is peaking as if I live in the Western Cape. How the hell is it going to level 3? Is Cupcake giving up on us as a country? — Ma’Dlamini.💙 (@Zar_Ntseto) May 24, 2020

Despite @WHO advice that SA is not ready to move to level 3, Ramaphosa has declared the move anyway. No science whatsoever supporting ease of lockdown. Covid19 cases are only starting to take off



Alcohol will make managing hospitals futile. Trauma units will be overwhelmed again — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 24, 2020

































