Cape TimesNews
File picture: African News Agency (ANA)
Not all Western Cape residents believe province is ready for level 3

By Staff Writer Time of article published 2h ago

Cape Town – While Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the news that the Western Cape will be moving to lockdown level 3 from June 1, many residents have expressed the view on social media that the province is not ready yet.

Winde did acknowledge that "things are going to get worse before they get better", adding: "We are facing a very serious situation in the Western Cape and the rest of South Africa. 

"The lockdown did not stop the virus, it only bought us time. It will continue to spread, and more and more people will be infected over the coming weeks."

The Western Cape subdistricts with the most coronavirus cases are Tygerberg (2 196), Khayelitsha (1 853), Klipfontein (1 709), Southern (1 538), Western (1 479) and Mitchells Plain (1 365).

Sunday's statistics released by the Western Cape government showed the suburbs of Gugulethu (35), Khayelitsha (319), Nyanga (222), Leiden (219), Langa (186), Philippi (186) and Mfuleni (184) have the most Covid-19 cases in the Cape Town metro.

"In Witzenberg, where our targeted hot-spot plan was first piloted, over 80% of the total number of Covid-19 positive patients have now recovered. 

"In Khayelitsha, 60% of the total case load to date has recovered and in the Tygerberg region 56% of the total number of cases have already recovered," Winde said.

Yesterday, the Western Cape recorded an additional 24 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 300. 

The Western Cape – the epicentre of the virus in the country – had 6 719 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 13 969 confirmed cases and 6 950 recoveries.

