Not gone fishing, gone to jail: Two held over abalone poaching

Cape Town - Collaboration between SAPS Cookhouse and Graaff-Reinet members saw the arrest of two men in connection with the discovery of abalone worth over R3 million on Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said at about 7pm, SAPS Cookhouse highway patrol members received information of a blue Toyota Camry and a Porsche Cayenne pulling a trailer, travelling on the R75 from Kariega towards Graaff-Reinet with illegal abalone.

"Members proceeded from N10 outside Cookhouse towards Graaff-Reinet on R63. The Toyota Camry was stopped however the Porsche continued to speed towards Graaff-Reinet. “Police officers from Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre blocked off the road and when the occupants of the Porsche saw their blue lights close to the entrance of Graaff-Reinet, the Porsche stopped next to the road and the occupants abandoned the vehicle and ran into the bushes," said Naidu. A total of 75 bags of abalone with 9 398 units, the Porsche Cayenne, a trailer and the Toyota Camry was confiscated.

The abalone was found inside the trailer and the Porsche. The estimated street value of the abalone is R3 300 000. The suspects, aged 47 and 51, from Cape Town are detained on charges of transportation and illegal possession of abalone. The suspects are expected to appear in the Graaff-Reinet magistrate court on Thursday.