Not to be missed: Propak Cape shines light on SA packaging industry

Showcasing the trends driving growth in the South African packaging industry, the Propak Cape exhibition is under way at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The exhibition started on Tuesday, and will run until October 26.

“Propak Cape is an important visit for those involved in the packaging, plastics, printing and labelling, food processing, and related industries,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, organisers of the show. “The show offers real-time access to the new trends impacting the future of the industry and the solutions you need to tackle your operational priorities.” Just under 200 exhibitors are showcasing thousands of new products, machinery, systems, consumables and services, with many live demonstrations taking place enabling visitors to see world-class machinery in action.

Propak Cape’s daily programme of seminars will highlight the latest global trends and how the SA market can take advantage of these developments. Speakers include Johan van Wyk, sales an marketing director at Fang, who will speak about the rapidly evolving landscape of the packaging industry, and how the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force in enhancing electronic security. Volker Ditscher, director global sales track and trace at WIPOTEC-OCS will speak about how manufacturers and retailers will benefit from using GS1 2D codes.

Masale Manoko, sustainability manager, Southern Africa at Tetra Pak, will share Tetra Pak’s exciting vision for the circula economy in South Africa with a focus on recycling and how they can assist food manufacturers in reaching their sustainability objectives. “Visitors can register online for free access to Propak Cape, and we encourage all industry players to attend. It’s the ideal place to learn about the latest industry trends, meet industry suppliers and service providers, network with industry peers, speak to technical experts, and source products and services to suit your business needs,” said Anderson. For more information, full seminar programme and online visitor registration, visit www.propakcape.co.za