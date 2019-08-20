The Qwabe twins, Viggy and Virginia Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela’s spokesperson, Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, has refused to explain why she updated her WhatsApp status to insult Idols contestants, the Qwabe twins, by calling them “Zimbi ke ezi twins #Idols”, which is loosely translated to “these twins are ugly”. Viggy and Virginia Qwabe made the top 17 of Idols on Sunday, soon after which Makoba-Somdaka's WhatsApp status was updated with the remark.

Makoba-Somdaka on Monday ignored texts and could not be reached on the phone.

Madikizela distanced himself, saying: “This has nothing to do with me. She posted that during her own time on the weekend, not in her work capacity.

"I cannot even understand how that can become a story. Please contact her, do not include me”.

Recently, South African Gqom artist Babes Wodumo was lashed by the public on social media after she posted a video making fun of Lady Zamar’s acne.

Wodumo could be heard mocking Lady Zamar while zooming in to show the acne on her face. Twitter users didn’t find her comments funny.

An Elsies River High School pupil was on Monday reported to have tried to kill herself after allegedly being bullied at school and told she was “ugly”.

The Grade 9 girl was hospitalised after taking an undisclosed number of tablets last Monday afternoon “to escape the pain”.

Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond was reported to have said the case was reported to the district office and a psychologist had been informed.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “Woman-on-woman oppression is not a good thing at all. We expect women to have each other’s backs, especially in a society where women are vulnerable.

"Cyber bullying takes emotional tolls. If the older generation is not celebrating the young ones, how do you expect the younger generation to be bold and confident?”

Cape Times