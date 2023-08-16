Notorious kingpin’s conviction hailed

Mitchells Plain crime fighting activists have hailed the conviction of one of the Cape Flats’ most notorious drug syndicate leaders, Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy. Murphy was recently convicted under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), and is expected back in the Western Cape High Court on August 21 for pre-sentence proceedings.

His conviction came following the marathon five-year long trial, in which he faced 229 charges in terms of Poca and the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act. The State had argued how Murphy conducted unlawful activities consisting of the planned, continuous and repeated dealing in drugs and money laundering. Lentegeur Community Police Forum chairperson Byron de Villiers said Murphy’s conviction was a step in the right direction in the fight against gangs and restoring dignity in communities in and around the Cape Flats.

“We welcome the conviction because we got one of the big fish who have terrorised the residents for years. “We are very happy and relieved that he is behind bars, him and his cronies really put the residents through a lot. “He is from the Lentegeur policing precinct, and everyone here knows him, and he was feared. He is not just a gang boss in Lentegeur but in the entire province, so this is a huge relief.

“We commend the police and hope to see others getting the same fate as well. “We can’t be living with gang bosses who treat and kill people like flies and sell drugs, doing all that funny business. We are extremely relieved and looking forward to the sentencing,” he said. Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs also welcomed the conviction.

“We hope it will be the start of more convictions. He terrorised certain areas in Mitchells Plain, he is well known, and this comes as a relief. “All those who are found within the wrong side of the law should face the full might of the justice system, with no exceptions. “We are really grateful for the stellar work that was done by the detectives,” he said.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Premier Alan Winde and Police Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen hailed the SAPS officials, who they said made history by securing the conviction. “The single-minded determination of these detectives to see this case reach a successful conclusion is highly commendable. This team of detectives displayed true professionalism,” said Winde. “Every criminal which is put behind bars is another step closer to making the Western Cape and its communities safer. However, much more still needs to be done to rid our communities of this scourge. We will provide any support the SAPS needs to bring those who are destroying our communities to book and to take them off our streets.”

Allen said they now hoped for the harshest sentence possible. “I commend Captain Nadine Britz and her unit. Their success is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when the SAPS works in this manner. “I am a firm believer that in all gang-related cases, the Poca should be applied and utilised, as these criminal entities must be brought to their knees.