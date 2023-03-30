NPA implicates WCED officer in graft

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education (WCED) Department has been accused of attempting to downplay the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) finding of a prima facie case of corruption against a now deceased official. The finding came after a complaint was lodged in 2020 against an official who was accused of asking an educator at Heathfield High to falsely testify against fired principal, Wesley Neumann.

The teacher was allegedly offered the chance to have his employment contract extended for 2021. The allegations emerged a day after the disciplinary process against Neumann officially started. “A prima facie case of corruption emanates from the available evidence. However due to the untimely death of (the WCED official) I decline to institute a prosecution. The docket is returned herewith,” stated correspondence from the Director of Public Prosecutions dated March 7 and addressed to senior prosecutor Warda Steyn.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Kensington police investigated the matter after an attempted extortion, attempted corruption and incitement to commit perjury case was opened. “The case was investigated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for decision,” he said. NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila confirmed they declined to advance with prosecution because the "accused had died."

"We had a prima facie case and would otherwise have proceeded against him on charges of corruption," said Ntabazalila. Neumann was found guilty of six charges of misconduct, including that of failing to carry out an instruction of the employer, after he refused to reopen the school amid the Covid-19 infection peak in 2020. He was subsequently dismissed after refusing a demotion and a transfer option to three schools. He is now fighting the matter at the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC).

The Special Action Committee (SAC) and Neumann's other supporters marched to the department's offices to hand over a memorandum to the Head of Education, Brent Walters. They were calling for Walters to request the full documents from the NPA and institute an independent commission into the evidence found. “The NPA’s pronouncement proves that state capture is alive and well in the Western Cape Education Department, where due processes and protocols are subverted to protect the ruling political party and elite officials within the bureaucracy.

“It is now up to Mr Walters to prove his commitment to justice, truth and the integrity of a just education system. He ultimately has a responsibility to the parents of the Western Cape, who are his real employer - the taxpayer. We are confident that in the fullness of time, justice will prevail,” the SAC said. However, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the allegations regarding corruption of senior officials were not new and had no foundation.

“This is yet another attempt to try and disrupt the legal process at hand, and cause instability at the school. The National Prosecuting Agency has declined to institute a prosecution. The WCED has already had the matter investigated by the Provincial Forensic Services (PFS).

The report stated that “the investigation did not find evidence to substantiate the allegation of improper conduct against (an employee of the WCED),” said Hammond. “Therefore allegations of ‘delaying tactics’ are false. WCED officials have had to endure many personal attacks against them, including a physical incident at one of our official’s homes, where an orchestrated protest took place and stones were thrown at the official’s house, injuring his 85-year old father. “The WCED will continue to respect the legal process that is under way and will continue to drive peace and stability at the school in the interests of the learners, “said Hammond.

Neumann’s representative, Vernon Seymour said they were not surprised by the DPP’s pronouncement of a prima facie case of corruption. “Since day one we have been saying that there is more to this case. There has been a personal attack against Neumann since day one. It is a pity that the official has now passed and cannot go to court so that the truth will come out. The department is just trying to downplay this now.

“Initially in the case of the arms deal it was said there was no evidence, but the State Capture Commission found otherwise. So just because the PFS did not find evidence does not mean there is no evidence. I have been a lawyer for years and I have never seen the government or state go all the way out like this and use such resources on one person,” said Seymour. ANC education MPL in the Western Cape Legislature Khalid Sayed added: “The WCED must institute an independent commission into the findings of the NPA.