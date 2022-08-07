NPA improves communication with families of TRC ‘victims’ - Lamola

Cape Town - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has already taken steps to improve the communication process with families of victims emanating from Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) matters. Lamola said the Office of the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Rodney de Kock issued an internal memorandum June 2 directing all dedicated TRC prosecutors to engage actively and directly with family members in respect of their matters.

“A deadline was set in respect of which the contact details and names of all families affected had to be compiled and forwarded to the national office by 29 July 2022. Strict monitoring of regular updates to families will be captured on the monthly TRC reports, with particular communication dates documented thereon,” he said. Lamola was responding in writing to parliamentary questions from DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach when she enquired about steps to improve the communication with the families of victims who are not receiving speedy justice for crimes committed against family members and slow pace of progress with the prosecution of matters emanating from the TRC. The minister said the NPA acknowledged that the delay in finalising outstanding cases was unacceptable.

“However, the NPA does not have an investigative capacity, and the functions of an investigator rests with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI),” he said. Lamola also said prosecution guided investigation methodology was being followed in all TRC investigations. “The NPA is working closely with colleagues or officials in the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the DPCI to ensure that it is able to deal with all outstanding cases on an urgent basis,” he said. Lamola said several measures had been implemented to expedite the speedy finalisation of investigations and decisions whether or not to institute a prosecution.

This included identifying additional resource allocation to the NPA and DPCI, appointing dedicated capacity to specifically deal with TRC matters and joint collaboration with DPCI to expedite investigations and prosecutions, among others. The measures also included ongoing consultation with victims and family members, and continuous feedback to families via the offices of the NPA and DPCI. Two months ago, NPA head Shamila Batohi said the prosecuting body had established a dedicated TRC component and appointed additional prosecutors who dealt with TRC matters only.

The NPA contracted 16 TRC prosecutors whom it plans to hire permanently, and the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation has 33 investigators. “There are currently 97 matters under investigation and there are more matters that will be reopened,” Batohi said at the time. Police Minister Bheki Cele recently said the DPCI, in collaboration with the NPA, had prioritised cases that were delayed due non-prioritisation between 2003 and 2017.

