NPA on track with private donor funding protocol

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is forging ahead with the development of the protocol for the donations it may receive for skills and financial assistance. The plan is to have the protocol on the use of private donor funding in place within two months. The target date for the implementation of the protocol was June 30.

In March, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola told a question and answer session in the National Assembly that enhancing the capacity and skills of the NPA to prosecute corruption was a national priority. He said the nature of alleged corruption arising from the Zondo Commission highlighted the need for a bold and innovative approach to enhance the skills of entities within the criminal justice system. Whereas an additional R1.1 billion was allocated to the NPA in the 2022 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) period, the entity identified the need for an additional R1.2bn in the 2023 MTEF.

Lamola said at the time, the prosecuting body was engaging the National Treasury to explore options on how to appropriately utilise private donor funding and in-kind support without undermining its independence. “The NPA would ensure accurate and transparent donation reporting and would establish a donor funding oversight committee as further governance structure,” he said. This had prompted DA MP Werner Horn to write to Lamola asking for progress made in finalising the specified protocol and system, which will enable the NPA to make use of donor funding in order to deal with the prosecution of cases arising from the Zondo Commission.

In his written reply, Lamola said the director-general of the Justice and Constitutional Development approved in February the NPA’s request to establish a multi-disciplinary task team to develop the draft terms of reference for the donor review committee. He said the task team had already met twice in March. “The task team is currently in the process of compiling a detailed report to the National Director of Public Prosecutions and the director-general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in which certain recommendations will be made on purpose, and the rules and procedures that will govern its operations,” he said.

There have been questions about whether additional financial and other resources will be made available to the NPA to further investigate and prosecute cases referred by the Zondo Commission. NPA head Shamila Batohi has previously decried the lack of specialised resources in the prosecuting body. “We really need to look at moving faster to the point we do have a full and effective prosecution-led model in terms of high profile and complex corruption matters.