NPA probing document alleging drug related matters must not be enrolled

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape has refuted the contents of a document circulating on social media purporting to show its office instructing that drug related matters must not be enrolled due to the “high volume of these matters” on court rolls. According to the “Guidance to Saps” document, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the province issued the instructions.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said no such instruction was issued. “The DPP, Barry Madolo, has never issued such an instruction. “The chief prosecutor (CP) for the Mthatha Cluster, under whose letterhead the letter is written, is also not aware of it as he is not the author,” said Tyali.

He assured members of the public that the NPA will continue to prosecute drug related cases. “The NPA wishes to allay the fears of the public, justifiably raised by the letter, and make a commitment that there will be consequences should anyone be found to have improperly and mischievously caused the panic. The NPA works closely with SAPS and if such shocking ‘guidance’ had been brought to its management, they would have raised it with the DPP, and such has not happened,’’ said Tyali. Meanwhile Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo has warned about the unauthorised use of inmates and their officials’ replica uniforms on social media platforms.