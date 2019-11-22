NPA to probe case of Nando's employee killed by cops after late shift









Phumeza Fudumle Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Three years after a 21-year-old mother was shot and killed by police after her late shift at Nando’s in Parklands, the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court has referred the case to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution. The wheels are also in motion for a civil case against the police. Phumeza Fudumle and her fellow employees were en route for home in 2016 when their staff vehicle came under fire in Dunoon, near Milnerton. At the time, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said police had received a call that an ATM had been bombed in Dunoon/ Milnerton, and they had pursued the staff vehicle because it matched the description of the car involved in the bombing. Fudumele was shot and killed and another employee was injured.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the directorate had conducted and concluded an investigation at the time, and referred the matter to the NPA.

The NPA had found that an inquest inquiry needed to be held, Seisa said.

An interdisciplinary hearing last year found all three officers not guilty.

On Wednesday, the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court ruled that the three officers had common purpose when they shot and killed Fudumle.

The matter has once again been referred to the NPA, this time for a decision to prosecute.

Fudumle’s mother, Thozama, said they were happy that the case was making progress.

“At least it is moving forward and not backwards. We are very happy with the progress and ultimately we are just looking out for the best interests of her children, who are aged 9 and 5 at the moment.

"We don’t know how much longer the process will take, but we are happy,” she said.

Attorney Kate Elliott, from Ashersons Attorneys, represented the family and said they were pleased with the outcome.

She said the magistrate found the police officers had “common purpose”.

Elliott said a civil claim against the police by the family was also being considered, “which (Wednesday’s) ruling may affect”.

Seisa said Ipid was pleased with the inquest outcome, which meant the officers could face murder charges if the NPA decided to prosecute.

“Ipid is pleased about the inquest proceeding outcome that was pronounced. This emanates from the death of Fudumle.

"The deceased was shot and killed in a Toyota Avanza that was transporting staff from Nando’s on February 25, 2016 at about 00.15 in Du Noon, Milnerton.

“Ipid conducted and concluded its investigation and referred the matter to the NPA for decision. The NPA directed that an inquest inquiry be held.

"This is an indication that the rule of justice is prevailing and should be respected by all,” said Seisa.

In the inquest finding, Seisa said all three officials were found to be responsible. He said two were based at the George Public Order Policing, while the third was based in Milnerton.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said he was waiting for information from the prosecutor and could only comment once he received it.

Cape Times