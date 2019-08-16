Cape Town – While October is breast cancer awareness month, the importance of discussing this very common disease during Women’s Month cannot be overlooked, according to all-female NPO Reach for Recovery. The NPO is celebrating resilient women who have fought the disease.

One such survivor is 50-year-old Mita Groenewald of Kuils River. The mother of four was diagnosed with lobular carcinoma, the second-most common type of breast cancer, in December 2018.

In early July, she was admitted to Tygerberg Hospital where she underwent a single mastectomy.

Groenewald was introduced to Reach for Recovery while attending one of her appointments prior to the surgery.

“These all-female volunteers, all of whom have previously battled breast cancer, would come into the waiting rooms and introduce themselves. They’d give us advice and share their stories so that none of us felt alone,” said Groenewald.

Prior to her surgery, Groenewald said she was very emotional.

“I was, fortunately, surrounded by my supportive family who helped me believe that this could be beaten.

“A volunteer came to the ward on the day of my surgery and prayed with me. Another came after the surgery bringing magazines - she prayed with me again,” she said.

As one of South Africa’s oldest breast cancer support organisations, Reach for Recovery has provided over 5 000 women with silicone breast prosthesis.

This is under the auspices of The Ditto Project, a prosthesis provision and fund-raising initiative that was launched as a Reach for Recovery initiative in 2011.

Groenewald was one such recipient who purchased her own prosthesis for a mere R80.

“I was surprised by how comfortable I was at the fitting for the prosthesis. It’s so comfortable and everyone thinks it’s my real breast - you cannot tell them apart,” she said.

Groenewald added that while she felt more comfortable having her prosthesis, it did not define her and if women would prefer not to wear them, that was also their right as “no breast cancer survivor should feel the need to justify themselves to anyone”.

One month after her surgery, Groenewald was as positive as ever, but careful to explain that her inner strength on her breast cancer journey did not come easily.

Groenewald mentioned that she also found solace in a friend who was suffering from colon cancer and that they would often lean on each other for support.

When asked what advice she would give to someone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, Groenewald’s first response was to be positive and understand that “it’s not the end of the world, it can be treated”.

Groenewald said after her diagnosis, she built up the courage to say to her cancer “you are not a permanent part of me - you are just a word. I will beat you”.

For more information on Reach for Recovery, visit: www.reach4recovery.org.za/