File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Non-profit organisation Ladles of Love has appealed to the public to join them and help to make more than 2 000 litres of soup for thousands of homeless and hungry people for 67 minutes on Mandela Day. The appeal to the public is aimed at raising funds for the organisation’s feeding initiatives and to share the volume of soup with other organisations and schools in need of food on Mandela Day.

Founder and trustee Danny Diliberto said: “At Ladles of Love we realise that this special day could create awareness about Mandela Day and beyond.

‘‘A rally cry is to help us make every day a Mandela Day for hungry children.

“Our primary purpose this year is to raise enough money to feed school kids at a chosen school a meal a day during their school terms until Mandela Day 2020.

“As this will be Ladles of Love’s fifth consecutive year celebrating Mandela Day, we have the learnings of just how the hearts of both corporates and individuals open in the spirit of giving on this day.

"But, as the day draws to an end everyone returns to normality and all this goodwill disappears for another year.”

Ladles of Love serves thousands of hungry people every week.

The NPO said that this year, more than ever, the numbers of homeless had grown with thousands not only starving but freezing cold.

“To be warm and dry is critical to surviving the winter. How can we create a culture of giving which ensures hungry children and homeless people are receiving a meal daily?

“Ladles of Love, with the help of stakeholders, can make this happen with their new kitchen facilities; all that’s required is the funds for food and logistics,” said Diliberto.

To volunteer for the Ladles of Love’s project on Mandela Day and beyond book a time slot at Quicket at a cost of R100. Book tickets at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/69570-mandela-day-beyond/#/

For donations and group booking, call Diliberto on 073 720 8088, email [email protected] or [email protected]