Cape Town – Non-profit organisation (NPO) Ilitha Labantu has launched its anti-bullying schools programme at Fezeka High School in Gugulethu. The launch started at yesterday's assembly where the organisation's education team highlighted the issue of ongoing bullying and violence.

Pupils also got an opportunity to speak about the topic and how it affected them and teachers.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said a conflict resolution space will be created. “We saw the need to also step in and further intervene in schools.

"We already have ongoing school programmes at the townships and more needs to be done as violence and bullying is escalating.

"We will extend and utilise the counselling services that we already have as schools are not necessarily capacitated with psychologists and counsellors because of the number of pupils in that school.”

He said they have developed a network to have a referral system where the organisation's counsellors work with the heads of departments and counsellors.

“In the schools we're operating in, we realised there are a lot of teacher and pupil conflicts and also pupil on pupil. If the community is riddled by crime, gangsterism or drugs, that can be a direct reflection of the pupils behaviour, hence we cannot turn a blind eye.

"We will look at the root cause of the problem and be the mediators.

"We will have also have drop boxes where one can write a letter on their grievances and it's for both teachers and pupils.”

Monakali also urged parents to play their role “as discipline starts at home”.

