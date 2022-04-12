NPO ’vanishes’, after allegedly defrauding the Cape Agulhas Municipality of R25 000

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Agulhas Municipality has lodged a fraud complaint against a non-profit organisation that it alleges defrauded the municipality of R25 000 for a youth sport event that never took place. The company, Childcare Assist, had submitted a proposal for a youth sport event in the Municipality in 2018, and money was paid to the company to roll-out the event, the Municipality said.

Municipal Manager, Eben Phillips said the youth sports event was postponed due to bad weather and the company has since “vanished into thin air”. Efforts from the Municipality’s legal team to trace the whereabouts of the company were also unsuccessful. “The Office of the Auditor-General identified the payment of R25 000 as fruitless and wasteful expenditure during the 2018/19 financial year,” he said.

The Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) had investigated the matter internally and recommended that it be referred to Hawks for investigation. “The Hawks replied that the matter does not fall within their mandate and recommended that it rather be referred to the Western Cape Commercial Crimes Unit. The Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit advised the Municipal Manager that a case be opened at the closest police station. “Subsequently on Wednesday April 6 2022, a case had been opened at the Bredasdorp SAPS against Childcare Assist who did not deliver the service for which they have been paid for and subsequent further investigation of the matter,” Phillips said.

The Department of Local Government said they were aware of the matter, and the Municipality was dealing with it. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed an investigation in the matter was ongoing. “Kindly be advised that Bredasdorp police are investigating a fraud case. No arrests have been made. The circumstances are being investigated,” he said.

