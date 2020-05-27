NPO with old-age homes fears for finances if it can’t hold fund-raisers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Non-profit organisation Badisa, with a number of old-age home facilities, fears financial difficulty if it cannot host fund-raising events under level 3. The organisation provides social development services, including elderly care and health care, child protection, disability care, poverty relief, and support to people with HIV. Chief executive Christine Quickfall said protocols and guidelines implemented since mid-March had not prevented a spike in people testing positive for Covid-19 at its facilities. “We are doing everything in our power to prevent the spread of the virus, but we are certainly not exempt from it. Both residents and staff have tested positive for Covid-19 during the past two weeks, but due to our early and rigorous intervention measures, we were able to deal with the incidents effectively and limit its spread immediately. "However, we realise that as the lockdown regulations are relaxed it is virtually inevitable that we will see an increase in infections,” she said.

Quickfall said Badisa was working on creative approaches to allow controlled and structured visits once lockdown levels were lifted.

“We are under a lot of pressure to open homes for the older persons for family visits, but we constantly strive to maintain a fine balance between the holistic well-being of residents, the risk of infection spread, as well as the government’s disaster management regulations.

"We are also concerned about the physical and psychological depletion of our staff,” she said.

Badisa has social workers attending to the protection of children and support of families. These workers are screened twice a day, and if any show even minor symptoms they're isolated.

“If staff goes into self-isolation, the workload becomes more for the remaining staff. Badisa is working on a wellness programme for staff who have been working in these circumstances for 57 days.

"We also get a lot of support from two churches and other faith-based networks within which the organisation works,” said Quickfall.

To donate, email [email protected] or contact 021 957 7161.

Cape Times