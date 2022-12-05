NSC candidates who missed exams to get second chance

Cape Town - The two pregnant learners from the Western Cape and Limpopo who were barred from writing English P1 are among more than 1100 National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates who will be given a second chance this week to write exams they missed. Monday marked day 28 of the 30-day NSC exams in which 215 of the 222 question papers have already been written.

Exams are expected to come to an end on Thursday, December 8, because of the rewrite opportunities arising from disruptions in some parts of the country. “The DBE assessed the requests from Provincial Education Departments, and in instances where valid reasons were presented, which were not of the learner’s doing, the DBE and Umalusi, granted permission for rewrite opportunities in selected subjects,” Department of Basic Education (DBE) spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said. Some of the candidates who missed their exams include learners who experienced technical glitches during the writing of Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 and Information Technology Paper 1 or as a result of load shedding.

About 53 Economics P1 candidates from Phand’umfundo Secondary in Gauteng missed their exam after the school principal allegedly lied about a protest action. At least 1127 candidates from seven schools in Witbank, Mpumalanga, had missed exams due to community protest actions. Three learners from North West missed Maths Literacy Paper 2 due to floods, and four learners from Eastern Cape missed Maths Literacy P1 and P2 due to the principal’s actions.

The department said the matter regarding Mathematics Paper 2 had been resolved, and Question 5.1, with seven marks, was found to have been faulty. The question will be excluded from the marking process. Marking sessions will commence on December 10 and conclude on December 22, 2022.

