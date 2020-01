NSFAS accused of failing to process prospective engineering student's application









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A pupil's dream of studying chemical engineering has been dealt a blow as he alleges a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) official never processed his application. Noorul Taliep said he had been accepted to study at Stellenbosch University, but that prospect hangs in the balance because the scheme was the only way he could afford to register. Taliep said he completed his NSFAS application in August, but had trouble uploading his consent form. In an email Taliep shared with the Cape Times, an official responded to him and gave him instructions. “Thank you for contacting NSFAS. Please send the missing documents to the following email [email protected]

"Should you require further assistance in this regard, please do not hesitate to contact the NSFAS Contact Centre.”

But Taliep said he waited in vain for a response.

Noorul Taliep Picture: Supplied

“Everyone received an SMS except me. That is when I knew something was wrong. I called the call centre again and also went to the Wynberg offices, but no luck.

"I was just told there is nothing they can do for me, their hands are tied. I am so frustrated because it’s not my fault my application got lost, or was not put through the system. I did everything I was directed to do.”

Taliep, who is from Athlone, bagged five distinctions: Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language and Life Orientation. He obtained more than 75% in the other two subjects.

Yesterday, the NSFAS acknowledged a Cape Times' query and asked for Taliep’s number. It did not respond to questions.

A total of 428 377 applications have been approved for NSFAS funding for this year.

Cape Times