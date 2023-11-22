NSFAS launches student accommodation pilot at TVETs

A National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) student accommodation pilot project currently under way at TVET colleges is expected to be rolled out at universities in the 2024 academic year.

According to the entity’s board chairperson, Ernest Khosa, lessons had been learnt from the damning Werksmans Attorneys and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi report. The forensic report found that there was no feasibility study before the implementation of the direct payment system, a critical part of the preparation for the execution of a project. “We took note of that finding and NSFAS is acting upon it. The pilot project at colleges which will also be implemented at universities followed a long process of investigations by NSFAS. The investigation into this project took different forms including direct consultations with stakeholders at a micro level and testing the idea.

More than 70% of universities were part of testing the idea. “The other form was gathering all accommodation providers to test it further and it was met with overwhelming support. “The pilot project is part of a study that is why we did not decide to wake up and just take over accommodation. This will be done in phases and has started at TVETs, so many lessons have already been taken out of that.

It will assist to perfect and implement it at university level. Unlike the direct payment system, this involved real testing of ideas,” said Khosa. He shared this after Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande partially revealed this at a briefing on Wednesday on the 2024 NSFAS applications and preparations for the next academic year. “It was brought to my attention that the entity will be embarking on a pilot project for universities in 2024.

A detailed concept on this will be finalised and shared by NSFAS. The TVET college pilot had already commenced in the 2023 academic year and the entity will be leveraging on lessons learnt to improve accommodation services for 2024. Institutions are therefore requested not to enter into long-term lease agreements and are further advised to consult with NSFAS on issues affecting student accommodation, particularly for NSFAS beneficiaries,” said Nzimande. According to the minister, he was awaiting more details of the project and will pay close attention to the student accommodation developments. He acknowledged that NSFAS was faced with challenges including concluding 2023 appeals, but insisted that the system was working and funding the poor.