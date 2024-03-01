NSFAS makes U-turn on accommodation pilot project set for universities

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has backtracked on its ambitious goal of rolling out the accommodation pilot project at universities, Parliament has been told. The decision was made as more work needed to be done on the accommodation pilot.

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) briefed the portfolio committee on higher education about progress in the Post School Education and Training (PSET) sector since the academic year commenced. The areas requiring attention that relate to NSFAS include the accommodation pilot, the accreditation of places that are non-compliant with DHET standards, and inadequate consultation with universities and landlords that created tension between students, landlords and universities. Higher education director-general Nkosinathi Sishi also recognised that the late confirmation of funding both for continuing and first-timers made it difficult for students to conclude registration and receive accommodation allocations in time during orientation and the start of classes.

“The department engaged NSFAS on this matter, and supports exemption of universities in the short term where NSFAS options have not provided sufficient beds. A long-term solution will require universities building more beds, ideally within university campuses. There continues to be growing demand for university places across the sector, as more students become eligible. Limited places and difficulties finalising admissions for a variety of reasons cause huge anxiety for prospective students and their families and put pressure on institutions,” said Sishi. According to the DHET, students affected by accommodation issues included those with debts, especially self-funded students who still have to settle their accounts at the majority of institutions before being allowed to register.

“Universities shared with departmental officials that council approved concessions implemented to ensure some students are assisted. Provision of transitional or interim accommodation was provided. Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and Stellenbosch University (SU) had challenges in this regard and a meeting was held with the management, Student Representative Council of the two institutions and NSFAS,” said Sishi. Committee chairperson Nompendulo Mkhatshwa questioned why the pilot project should also continue at TVETs as they have received many complaints. “Both TVETs and universities have alluded that some of the challenges they are facing, including the accommodation pilot project, was due to NSFAS. My problem is that when we ask NSFAS colleagues to take us into their confidence about the complaints of students they actually have not.