NSFAS recipients at CPUT up in arms over getting ’fraction’ of their allowances

CAPE TOWN - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) recipients studying at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) are up in arms after some said they only received a fraction of the allowances they were promised. These students were late applicants and were initially told their allowances would be back paid from March.

However some students said they only received three months' allowances. In a template from students, other than their tuition, the funding from NSFAS would provide R7 500 for transport up to 40 km from institution, R15 000 as a living allowance, a book allowance of R5 200 and a personal care allowance R2 900 per annum for students in catered residences. Journalism student Tamryn Christians said: “We are extremely disappointed and confused as to how this happened. We created an email list of over 100 of us who had outstanding or incorrect banking details so we were waiting for our money. Ultimately we were the ones who were affected by this. Some people in this group got the right funds up to R18 000 and more while the rest of us only received R8 400. “This does not correspond with the template they gave us. When we approached the university they said it was a directive from NSFAS. That does not answer why some got their full allowances and others not. It is wrong, we needed the money and expected to receive it.”

Another student who asked not to be named said: “Some of my friends who applied at exactly the same time got over R20 000, how is that possible? I made commitments thinking I was going to receive those funds. It has been a hard year trying to get by, making loans to cover living expenses.” CPUT said they were not in charge of the funds as the directive came from NSFAS. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: “Students are all processed by our Financial Aid department on a case by case basis. In some cases the decision to pay three months of allowances was a directive from NSFAS that was communicated to students last month.

Referring to the communique, Kansley said NSFAS indicated that students who were provided an opportunity to apply during the period August 16 to August 31, 2021 “Late Applications” will be processed after the budget commitments of 2021 have been finalised. The circular states that it guides universities on how the payments must be implemented and it considers the existing 2021 budget commitments. “Allowances to students who qualified during the late application window must be made as follows: Full Cost of Tuition, Full Cost of Accommodation as claimed by the institution, three months allowances for the remainder of the academic year (October, November and December ),” it reads.