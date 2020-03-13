NSFAS to clear 'outstanding issues' with CPUT students over R160m paid

Cape Town – The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has distanced itself from the saga involving thousands of Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students who claimed they had not received their allowances. The NSFAS says they have given the institution close to R160 million. CPUT has been rocked by violent protests over the past two weeks, which on Wednesday forced its management to shut down all campuses for the rest of the week. The protest started at the Bellville campus, where at least 17 cars were damaged and food trucks were set alight. Hundreds of students embarked on a mass demonstration at the District Six campus yesterday, before they made their way to Parliament.

At the heart of the protests is the NSFAS allowances for the 2020 academic year. Students claimed they were attending classes without books and were struggling to travel to campus.

Speaking at the NSFAS’ Wynberg offices yesterday, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Buti Manamela said a grant was paid upfront to CPUT and the institution did not put in place systems to be able to disperse allowances to students.

According to NSFAS, R126m was paid upfront to CPUT on January 31, while R29m was granted on February 28.

Student Representative Council deputy president Malukhanye Gogo said: “We want the batch system to be abolished so that students can receive their money simultaneously.

“It’s been two months now and students still don’t have their allowance.

“The latest reports found that 9 870 students have received it, while 12 000 have not received it. Other burning issues include homeless students who are living in the student centre and structure offices.”

Manamela said he would personally intervene should there be no agreement or solution soon.

“We have asked the institution to provide reasons and they have indicated internal challenges, including the banks, that’s why they can’t disperse the allowances on time.

“We’ve been doing everything to assist to stabilise the situation and for students to be funded. It’s clear that since free education was introduced in 2018 there were major challenges which resulted in major protests on most campuses. From 2019 and this year the situation improved as they were being addressed.

“We’re excited with the improvements, as this year is the first time students were paid before March. This is a big leap compared to the past years and all institutions have been paid upfront for them to disburse allowances to students,” Manamela said.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said R32m had not been disbursed to qualifying students because they had not updated their banking details.

“CPUT has paid out in the region of just over R80m in NSFAS funding to students during the February/March period. It’s impossible to pay students if this crucial step (banking) has not been completed.

“Transport allowances are only payable once we establish which students have been placed in residence and that process has not been concluded yet,” she said.

NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said they were expecting to meet with the SRC and CPUT’s finance department later in the day.

“On Wednesday I was approached by the CPUT SRC to clarify the amount we paid over to the institution and outstanding issues regarding NSFAS.

“I realised we need both parties to be the room,” he said.

Cape Times