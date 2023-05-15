NSPCA to lay charges against man seen beating dog on video

Cape Town - A dog owner could land in hot water for alleged animal cruelty after being captured on video pinning a dog to the ground, and repeatedly striking the animal with an object. The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) confirmed it would lodge a complaint of animal cruelty against him.

The organisation received a complaint, along with video evidence, of the man violently beating the dog and causing great suffering, fear and pain in April. Further information revealed that the dog’s cries had been heard for a number of days, which led to the investigation. “After obtaining a warrant, the NSPCA, together with the Upington SAPS, entered the property of the owner and removed the dog seen in the video, as well as two other dogs found on the property.

“When questioned, the owner admitted to beating his dog, and the object that was used to beat the dog was removed,” the NSPCA said. “The NSPCA is in the process of laying charges against the owner for animal cruelty and will hold the owner accountable for his actions. The NSPCA remains committed to protecting all animals and will continue its fight to ensure that justice is served.” The public is urged to report animal cruelty, as well as support their local SPCAs and the NSPCA to continue protecting animals by visiting: https://nspca.co.za/donate.