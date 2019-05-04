File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

The National SPCA (NSPCA) has vowed not rest until a man accused of animal cruelty is brought to justice after a case against him was dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority. A video of the incident, where a Laingsburg, Karoo, farmer was seen inciting his dogs to attack a baboon he had locked in a cage with the pets, went viral on social media last year.

The NSPCA lodged a complaint in terms of the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962, and last month they were notified by the NPA that the charges were dropped.

The NPA said the charges were dropped as a result of a lack of witnesses, despite an employee of the man’s submitting an affidavit validating the incident.

Manager of the NSPCA’s Wildlife Protection Unit, senior inspector Douglas Wolhuter said: “We are terribly disappointed by this decision, the video footage is not only heartbreaking, but absolutely horrendous as well.

“The fact that a person can lock animals up together and incite the one to attack the other is shocking and appalling and something that our court should take incredibly seriously.”

He said the NSPCA wanted to ensure justice for the vile manner in which the baboon suffered and the way in which the dog has been exploited for what appeared to be the entertainment of a human.

NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson said: “We will not stop until this is back on the court roll.

“We are surprised they dropped this, especially because this is apparently on an ongoing thing.

“It is a terrible act of cruelty and we cannot just let it go.”

She said there have been no further complaints about the man.

“We do hope that more witnesses will come forward and anyone that has information to report it to us.”

