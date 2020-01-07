File picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – An NSRI rescue mission has paved the way for an endearing friendship between a Cory’s shearwater bird and duty crew. NSRI Mykonos duty crew launched their sea rescue craft Spirit of Rotary East London II at Port Owen on Saturday morning to meet up with the SA Amandla, who had alerted the SA Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) to what crew believed was a seabird injured on the ship.

“A seabird that landed on the SA Amandla around December 27 while she was at sea was being cared for and fed by the SA Amandla crew.

“But after the bird failed to fly away and appeared to be weak, Sanccob were alerted,” NSRI Mykonos station commander Mike Shaw said.

“Sanccob contacted the NSRI requesting our intervention and on Saturday we rendezvoused with SA Amandla 12 nautical miles offshore of Laaiplek and the bird was transferred on to our sea rescue craft and brought to shore, where it was collected by Sanccob.