File photo: NSRI

Cape Town – The NSRI's help was requested after a 14-year-old Capetonian injured his leg after jumping off a bridge into shallow water on the Keurbooms River on the Garden Route. The NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew were activated at 4.56pm on Thursday, it said on Friday.

"The teenager had been recovered onto a boat that his parents were on and the local boat skipper of the boat requested medical and rescue assistance.

"It appears that the teenager had jumped from the bridge into water not realising that there was only shallow water below. The NSRI dispatched a sea rescue vehicle and the ER24 ambulance services responded.

"The skipper of the boat, a friend of the family, was instructed to bring the boat to the jetty at the angling club."

A doctor who happened to be in the area assisted the boy.

"The patient was stabilised and transported to hospital by ER24 ambulance and he is being operated on to repair a fractured leg."

Also on Thursday, NSRI Kommetjie duty crew were activated following a request from three fishermen lost in dense fog and suspecting to be off-shore between Kommetjie and Cape Point at 9.15pm.

They were only tracked down after the fog had lifted late on Friday morning and had not sustained any injuries.

Ian Klopper, the NSRI Kommetjie station commander, said: "The sea rescue craft Spirit of the Vines was launched by NSRI Kommetjie and the sea rescue craft Nadine Gordimer was launched by NSRI Hout Bay. Local fishing boats at sea in the area assisted in a search.

"Despite an extensive search throughout the night in dense fog, no sign of the fishermen could be found and during the morning the NSRI Simon's Town launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of Safmarine III and joined the NSRI Hout Bay and NSRI Kommetjie in the extensive search.

"The NSRI Bakoven prepared to join in a search and NSRI Table Bay and the NSRI ASR (Airborne Sea Rescue) were placed on alert.

"As the fog started to lift late Friday morning at around midday, the NSRI located the fishermen five nautical miles off-shore of Scarborough.

"They were in good spirits and not injured and had run out of fuel. The NSRI Hout Bay towed them to Hout Bay harbour, where they were reunited with their families."

