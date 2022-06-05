NSRI mourns the loss of long-standing supporter in kayaking accident at Port Shepstone

Cape Town – The NSRI has expressed condolences to the family of a long-serving NSRI supporter, aged 70, who died in a kayaking accident in Port Shepstone at the weekend. NSRI Shelly Beach station commander Gary Wolmarans said that at around 11am, while on routine training exercises, duty crew diverted a sea rescue craft to respond to the Mzimkhulu River Mouth, Port Shepstone, following eye-witness reports of a kayak capsized in the river.

The kayaker was separated from the kayak and he was being swept out to sea through the river mouth. “On arrival on the scene a sea and shoreline search commenced for the man, aged 70, who is well known to NSRI. The man and his wife are long-serving NSRI supporters,” Wolmarans said. The kayak was located washed up on the shoreline.

“During a sea search the body of the man was located in the surfline and recovered on to our sea rescue craft. Sadly, he was declared deceased by paramedics,” Wolmarans said, adding that police had opened an inquest docket. “Police and NSRI have arranged counsellors for the family and condolences, on behalf of all services involved in the operation, are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man.” Elsewhere, the search continues for a 25-year-old man who was collecting bait for fishing when a series of waves swept him off the rocks into the sea at Hermanus.

NSRI Hermanus station commander Andre Barnard said after midday on Saturday, NSRI Hermanus duty crew were activated following eye-witness reports from a former crew member and Hermanus neighbourhood watch of a man swept into the sea off rocks by waves at The Esplanade in Hermanus. The sea rescue craft Rotarian Burnett was launched and NSRI rescue swimmers, an NSRI rescue vehicle, Law Enforcement, Neighbourhood Watch and police responded. “On arrival on the scene a search commenced for a 25-year-old, believed to be from a Farm in the Hemel en Aarde Valley, who had last been seen in the surf off-shore opposite The Windsor Hotel.

“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search there remains no sign of the missing man. “It appears that he had been on the rocks collecting bait for fishing when a series of waves swept him into the sea,” Barnard said. An SAPS dive unit is continuing to search for the man.