NSRI rescue craft stolen, set alight

Cape Town – Authorities have confirmed that the charred remains of the stolen National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) JetRIB Rescue Craft, valued at R650 000, were found in Blikkiesdorp, Delft, on Sunday afternoon. The lifesaving craft was taken from the Strandfontein NSRI station 16 early on Sunday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said police were investigating. “The 4 padlocks to the slipway boat gate were found open and damaged. Police and law enforcement initiated investigations and a police case was opened. During Sunday afternoon, what appeared to be a boat recently destroyed by a fire was located on an open field in Blikkiesdorp, Delft. “Police and law enforcement investigated and it is confirmed that the destroyed boat is the NSRI Strandfontein JetRIB rescue craft. The craft has been completely destroyed by fire. It is suspected that parts of the craft may have been stripped before being set alight … While NSRI has suffered theft of rescue assets and break-in's at NSRI rescue stations in the past, we have never experienced a case where a rescue craft was stolen and later found gutted by fire,” said Lambinon.

Investigations revealed that the alarm for the rescue station’s main gates for the NSRI rescue craft was set at 2:06am and went off at 2:10am. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed the theft. “Preliminary information reveals that perpetrator(s) broke the lock of the garage at the station to gain entry and stole a Jet Ski (which is vital in rescue situations) on its trailer,” said Pojie.