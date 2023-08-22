Ntuli's desperate plea for help

Ntombi Ntuli’s life took a turn for the worst when she broke her leg while escaping a speeding car that almost knocked her down.

We came across the Enseleni resident in Richard’s Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, being pushed in a wheelbarrow by her frail brother, Koto Ntuli. They were on their way to the hospital, which is several kilometres from her home. After being attended to, she was discharged to recover at home, where she shares a dilapidated rondavel with her brother and her three children aged 28, 15 and the youngest, 6 years old. Her family’s life is not easy, as they survive on the 15-year-old’s social grant.

Koto Ntuli does some casual jobs, including gardening and cleaning yards. Ntuli, 56, was also a recipient of a disability grant for a short while before it was discontinued. She said her continued quest to find answers had not yielded positive results.

Asked about not being able to provide for her family, she said: “The doctors allowed me to benefit from a grant while I was under their care, but after being discharged (from hospital) it lapsed. I now survive by using her grant,” pointing at her 15-year-old Grade 8 daughter. “My brother here only finds small jobs to do and would assist where he can.” Compounding her health is a dispute with her older brother whom she said forced her to look for a place of her own.

“This is our home but I am in charge. I have asked her to go and look for a place to rent as we cannot have two bulls in one kraal,” said the older brother. We highlight her plight as Parliament has started public hearings across the country into the Older Persons Amendment Bill.

Mother of three Ntombi Ntuli had to be pushed by her brother Koto to a nearby hospital in a wheelbarrow after breaking her leg. Picture: Phando Jikelo The bill seeks to insert new definitions and new provisions relating to the monitoring and evaluation of all services to older persons; to make provision for the removal of older persons to temporary safe care without a court order; to tighten up the existing implementation and compliance measures; and to make textual amendments for greater clarity. The protection of elderly women was among the concerns raised by residents, as well as the increase of their monthly grant as some cared for their unemployed children and grandchildren. They have also decried the lack of shelter for them and their children, as they do not benefit much from government housing in the rural areas.

Ntombi along with Koto and her children, share this dilapidated rondavel. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Ntuli’s desperate plea is for the government to help her with her grant before the 15-year-old turns 18 and loses their only means of survival. Jikelo writes in his capacity as a photographer. He penned this article after an assignment in Richard’s Bay where public hearings were taking place into the Older Persons Amendment Bill.