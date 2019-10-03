Number of Western Cape government financial misconduct cases rises









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Financial misconduct by provincial government departments increased in the past financial year, with eight of 13 departments initiating disciplinary proceedings against employees for transgressions. This is according to the Public Service Commission (PSC) in the Western Cape, which carried out a study on disciplinary proceedings on financial misconduct in the provincial government for the 2018/2019 financial year. The accounting officers of departments are required in terms of the Public Finance Management Act to report on completed disciplinary proceedings. As set out in the Constitution, the PSC has to monitor and evaluate, among others, how departments manage financial misconduct. According to the commission’s report, the number of financial misconduct cases reported by Western Cape departments increased by 28, from 23 in 2017/2018 to 51 in 2018/2019.

The Factsheet on Completed Disciplinary Proceedings on Financial Misconduct for the 2018/2019 Financial Year found most cases, at 27.5%, concerned gross negligence.

Misappropriation and abuse related mainly to the wrongful use of Government Garage vehicles, the commission found.

Of the 51 cases reported, 45 employees were found guilty of misconduct in 47 cases.

Criminal action was taken against employees in two cases.

The provincial Education Department was found to have reported the largest amount of money involved in misconduct cases, at R938837.

About 35% of the money was recovered.

The Health Department recorded the second-highest amount, at R28298, of which 73.8% was recovered.

In the 2018/2019 financial year, the amount of money reported in financial misconduct cases in the province was R983 569.

This was an increase of R231 099 from 2017/2018, the report said.

The cost of financial mismanagement was highest in 2015/2016, at R1 315 893.

The report also noted that efforts were needed to recover money lost through financial misconduct.

Provincial commissioner of the PSC, Leonardo Goosen, said: “It is encouraging to note that financial misconduct has serious consequences as evident by the high level of adverse findings against implicated employees.

“The provincial government is, however, urged to explore ways of recovering money intended for delivery of services through collaboration with other agencies such as the Asset Forfeiture Unit.”

Departments which completed disciplinary proceedings for financial misconduct are the departments of Agriculture, Education, the Premier’s Office, Community Safety, Health, Transport and Public Works, Cultural Affairs and Sport, and Social Development.

The premier’s spokesperson, Bianca Capazorio, on behalf of the Office of the Premier, said the office had noted that the report had been released by the PSC, and the office would study the full report.

Capazorio said the accounting officers of each department determined whether to bring disciplinary charges against an employee.

“The Western Cape government remains committed to ensuring clean governance and to ensure that public funds lost due to financial misconduct are recovered in terms of the law, and where required, will work with appropriate state agencies.

“These processes are often complex and time-consuming, and we continue to pursue them in the interest of ensuring effective delivery.

“The province is proud of the fact that over 90% of people involved in financial misconduct have been found guilty, indicating that there are consequences for their actions,” Capazorio said.

Leader of the opposition in the province, Cameron Dugmore of the ANC, said money needed to be recovered from provincial officials found guilty of financial misconduct.

“The ANC agrees with the report that even the Asset Forfeiture Unit should be called in to recover money in the 47 reported cases.

“Everything should be done to get the misused taxpayer’s money back,” Dugmore said.

Good secretary-general and MPL Brett Herron said the increase was worrying.

“It is also worrying to see the low levels of recovery of funds from employees. Our government must ensure there is adequate monitoring and that recovery of public money is pursued without fear, favour or delay.

“The provincial minister of Transport and Public Works must deal with the Government Garage, which has been identified as a special concern.

“A government of integrity starts with the executive leading the way.” Herron said.

Cape Times