Nyanga officer to appear in court after ’holding to victim’, then ’sodomising’ him in back of police van

CAPE TOWN - A Nyanga police officer is expected in court on Tuesday on allegations that he sodomised a male victim in the back of a SAPS van. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Sunday said that the 29-year-old victim told his cousin, who is also a police officer, about the incident that allegedly took place last Thursday.

Ipid said the 31-year-old constable was arrested and is expected in court on Tuesday. “On Thursday December 2 at about 4pm the male victim was at Jet store at Junction Mall where security suspected that he wanted to steal clothing,” Ipid said in a statement. “Police were called and upon arrival they handcuffed and assaulted him and put him at the back of the police van and transported him to Browns Farm satellite office where police passengers got out and the driver drove with him to Nyanga police station and picked up a female officer and dropped her off at Crossroads, then drove with him (victim) to a gravel road to the bushes near the airport where he stopped and opened the door, told the victim to kneel while he's still in the police vehicle handcuffed from the back.”

The Ipid said the officer was alleged to have held a gun to the victim's stomach before proceeding to make him watch a porn video, pulling down his pants and sodomising him. “When he was done he drove with him to his address in Khayelitsha where he removed his police uniform and later took the victim home to Gugulethu. “The victim contacted his cousin who is a police officer and requested him to come to his house and told him what had happened.