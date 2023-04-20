Ocean View mass murder suspects free after matter struck off the roll

Cape Town - Two suspects arrested in connection with a mass murder in Ocean View walked free after the matter was struck off the court roll on Wednesday.

The two suspects appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder after six people were shot and killed in a residence in Neptune Lane about a week ago.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The magistrate struck the matter off the roll after a legal representative of one of the accused protested that they were not brought before court within 48 hours.”

The suspects, aged 20 and 29, were arrested on separate days during the week, with the MEC of police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, welcoming the breakthrough.