Jocelyn Claasen, 27, Picture: Supplied Cape Town – An Ocean View family has been shattered by the murder of their daughter Jocelyn Claasen at the weekend, who was nine months' pregnant. Claasen, 27, whose family said she was in high spirits and excited as she was due to give birth on Thursday, was shot and killed early yesterday. Her body was found in an open field at the back of Andromeda Way. Claasen’s mother, Charlotte, said the last time she saw her daughter was around 1am when she was making coffee for herself. “It was at about 1am, she was craving for coffee and was busy making it when I left to go to sleep. A few minutes later, I heard her brother calling her and saying she must (walk) with the dogs when she is going to sleep.”

“She always walks with the dogs if she comes here late, and goes to sleep by her boyfriend. He doesn't stay far from here. I was woken up (and told) that her body was found with a bullet in the head.”

She said Josline had a happy pregnancy and couldn't wait to see her baby.

“We were all excited for her and have been supporting her. She bought a few clothes, because many people had given her clothes and toys for her baby.

“I am heartbroken. Josline was a very kind person, who respected people. Who could be so heartless?

“I hope the culprit will be arrested and tell us why (they killed) her, and my grandchild.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a murder case had been opened and police were investigating.

Ocean View Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Kathy Cronje said the shooting has left the entire community in shock.

“People are back to living in fear. We had a double murder incident in the community recently. In November and December crime really escalated.

"We wrote to the provincial police management and requested for the Anti-Gang Unit to be deployed. The unit was deployed and managed to stabilise the community.

“But the shootings slowly resumed. We need a permanent solution in our communities for them to remain stable.

“Residents also need to know they have a role to play by reporting any criminal activities or someone they know who possesses an illegal gun,” said Cronje.

Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

