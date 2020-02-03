Claasen, 27, whose family said she was in high spirits and excited as she was due to give birth on Thursday, was shot and killed early yesterday.
Her body was found in an open field at the back of Andromeda Way.
Claasen’s mother, Charlotte, said the last time she saw her daughter was around 1am when she was making coffee for herself.
“It was at about 1am, she was craving for coffee and was busy making it when I left to go to sleep. A few minutes later, I heard her brother calling her and saying she must (walk) with the dogs when she is going to sleep.”