Off-duty Gqeberha police officers arrest hijacking suspects

Five suspects accused of hijacking a truck in Newton Park, Gqeberha, were arrested by off-duty police flying squad members on Monday morning. Police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu, said the truck and the suspects' vehicle, a Toyota Quantum, were spotted and trailed.

“As soon as the suspects realised that they were being followed by the members in their private vehicles, they split up. “Back-up was requested and the vehicles were cornered at the intersection of Circular Drive and Henry Botha Drive in Walmer. “When the truck stopped, two suspects got off and ran towards Charlo.

“With the assistance of the K9 unit and a private security company, one fleeing suspect was arrested and a 9mm pistol also recovered. “A total of five suspects were apprehended and the hijacked truck with all its contents was recovered,” she said. “The suspects aged between 26 and 41 years old were detained on charges of vehicle hijacking, possession of suspected stolen property, attempted murder, kidnapping and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition,” she said.

Acting district commissioner for Nelson Mandela Bay, Ronald Koll, commended the officers as well as their colleagues and the security sector for taking swift action. “The act of courage serves as a testament to the fact that police officers are never off duty. “The actions of all those involved in the successful apprehension of the suspects exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism,” Koll said.